DDC Enterprise Ltd. Schedules Virtual AGM

DDC Enterprise Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on April 15, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the reappointment of KPMG as auditors, election of directors, and amendments to share capital and the 2023 Employee Share Option Plan. Shareholders are encouraged to vote remotely for the meeting, as in-person attendance is not available. The company’s Board of Directors unanimously recommends voting in favor of the proposed items and has provided various remote voting options to facilitate shareholder participation.

