DD GROUP Revises Dividend Forecast and Ends Shareholder Benefits Amid Tender Offer

DD GROUP Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3073) ) has provided an update.

DD GROUP Co., Ltd. announced a revision of its dividend forecast, deciding not to pay interim and fiscal year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending February 2026, contingent on the successful completion of a tender offer by PCGVI-1 Inc. Additionally, the company will abolish its shareholder benefit program. These decisions are part of a strategic move as the company supports the tender offer, which could lead to the delisting of its shares, impacting shareholder returns and company operations.

More about DD GROUP Co., Ltd.

DD GROUP Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the TSE Prime with the securities code 3073. The company focuses on enhancing shareholder value through strategic business growth and capital efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 52,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.72B

