DCC plc Reports Strategic Progress and Anticipates Profit Growth

DCC plc ( (GB:DCC) ) has issued an update.

DCC plc has made significant strategic progress by completing the sale of its Healthcare and Info Tech businesses, returning £100 million to shareholders, and planning a £600 million tender offer. Despite a 5.4% decline in continuing adjusted operating profit due to strong prior year comparatives and mild weather, the company saw improved trading in the second quarter and expects good profit growth for the full year. DCC’s focus on expanding its liquid gas activities in Europe and simplifying operations is expected to strengthen its market position and provide growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DCC) stock is a Buy with a £6500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DCC plc stock, see the GB:DCC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DCC is a Neutral.

DCC plc’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its stable financial performance, despite challenges in revenue and profit growth. Technical analysis suggests a positive short-term trend, but potential bearish momentum is a concern. The valuation is moderate, with an attractive dividend yield offering income potential.

More about DCC plc

DCC plc is a customer-focused energy business headquartered in Dublin, specializing in the sales, marketing, and distribution of secure, cleaner, and competitive energy solutions to commercial, industrial, domestic, and transport customers. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 100, DCC generated revenues of £16.1 billion and adjusted operating profit of £609.7 million for the financial year ending March 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 310,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.57B

