DCC plc Initiates Share Buyback Program on London Stock Exchange

An announcement from DCC plc ( (GB:DCC) ) is now available.

DCC plc announced the repurchase of 14,822 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback program valued at up to £100 million, set to run until September 2025. This move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

DCC plc operates in the support services sector, providing a diverse range of products and services, including energy, healthcare, and technology. The company is focused on expanding its market presence across various industries through strategic acquisitions and operational efficiency.

Current Market Cap: £4.73B

