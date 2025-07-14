DCC plc Divests Info Tech Business to Focus on Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from DCC plc ( (GB:DCC) ) is now available.

DCC plc has announced the sale of its Info Tech business in the UK and Ireland to AURELIUS, a private equity investor, for an enterprise value of approximately £100 million. This divestment is part of DCC’s strategy to simplify its operations and focus on its high-growth energy business, following the earlier sale of DCC Healthcare. The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, and is anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the Info Tech team.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DCC) stock is a Buy with a £6000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DCC plc stock, see the GB:DCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DCC is a Outperform.

DCC plc benefits from strong financial management and a strategic share buyback program, enhancing shareholder value. However, challenges in revenue and profit growth temper the overall outlook. Technical indicators show a slightly positive trend, while valuation metrics are moderate, providing a balanced investment proposition.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DCC stock, click here.

More about DCC plc

DCC plc is a customer-focused energy business that specializes in the sales, marketing, and distribution of secure, cleaner, and competitive energy solutions to commercial, industrial, domestic, and transport customers. Headquartered in Dublin, DCC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. In the financial year ending 31 March 2025, DCC generated revenues of £18.0 billion and an adjusted operating profit of £617.5 million, maintaining a strong record of growth and high returns on capital employed.

Average Trading Volume: 336,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.65B

See more data about DCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue