DCC plc Advances Share Buyback Programme with Recent Purchase

DCC plc ( (GB:DCC) ) has shared an update.

DCC plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback transaction as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme. On August 1, 2025, the company repurchased 31,075 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 4668p to 4748p per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 4709.69p. This move is part of DCC’s strategy to buy back shares worth up to £100 million by September 30, 2025, aiming to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DCC) stock is a Buy with a £6000.00 price target.

DCC plc is a Outperform.

DCC plc’s overall score is bolstered by a robust share buyback program, reflecting strategic capital management and shareholder value enhancement. While financial performance faces challenges, stable cost management and healthy cash flows provide resilience. Moderate technical indicators and valuation support a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Average Trading Volume: 318,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.56B

