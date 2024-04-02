DB Gold Forecasts Steady Growth and Enhanced Shareholder Returns

DB Gold Short Exchange Traded Notes (DGZ) has released an update.

DB Gold Short Exchange Traded Notes has provided their Q1 2024 financial updates, projecting a steady revenue trajectory with slight increases in Investment Bank earnings and a consistent €30bn revenue target for the year. Adjusted costs are anticipated to drop to €5bn per quarter due to one-off item non-recurrence and additional management actions, while provisions for credit losses are expected to stay at the upper range of 25-30bps of average loans. Additionally, Deutsche Bank plans to enhance shareholder distributions to 50% of net income from FY 2024 and has proposed a dividend of €0.45 per share for FY 2023.

