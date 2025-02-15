Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stake in Meta Platforms

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Davis Selected Advisers, managed by Chris Davis, recently executed a significant transaction involving Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META)). The hedge fund increased its position by 222,289 shares.

Recent Updates on Meta Platforms, Inc. stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. has recently undergone significant organizational changes, including laying off 5% of its global workforce while accelerating the hiring of machine learning engineers. The company is merging its Messenger and Facebook teams and is considering relocating its incorporation from Delaware to Texas for a more favorable business environment. Meta is heavily investing in virtual and augmented reality, with a projected $100 billion investment by the end of this year. The company has sold over 1 million Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2024, with 2025 marked as a pivotal year for their development. Reflecting positive market sentiment, Argus has raised Meta’s stock price target from $686 to $775. The stock has a year-to-date price performance of approximately 20.12% and a current market cap of around $1817.8 billion.

More about Meta Platforms, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 21.58%

Average Trading Volume: 13,736,521

Current Market Cap: $1846.1B