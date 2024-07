Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has officially cancelled its previously announced rights issue, as stated in their latest announcement dated May 7, 2024. The company, registered under ABN 63149105653 and trading with the ASX issuer code DTR, had initially proposed a non-renounceable pro rata issue of securities.

