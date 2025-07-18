Dateline Resources Appoints New COO to Accelerate Colosseum Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dateline Resources Limited ( (AU:DTR) ) has issued an announcement.

Dateline Resources Limited has appointed Mr. Simon Slesarewich as Chief Operating Officer to lead the development of its Colosseum Gold & Rare Earth Elements Project in California. With over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, Mr. Slesarewich is expected to accelerate the project’s progress, leveraging his expertise in large-scale operations and strategic integration. His appointment underscores confidence in Dateline’s strategy to advance the project into production, aligning his interests with shareholders through a personal investment in the company.

More about Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold and rare earth elements. The company is advancing its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold & Rare Earth Elements Project in California, which shows significant potential due to its geological similarities to the nearby Mountain Pass mine.

Average Trading Volume: 76,206,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$410.7M

For a thorough assessment of DTR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue