Datapulse Technology Rebrands Seoul Hotel with New Licensing Agreement

The latest update is out from Datapulse Technology Limited ( (SG:BKW) ).

Datapulse Technology Limited has announced the rebranding of its hotel in Seoul, South Korea, following the termination of its management agreement with Travelodge Hotels. The hotel will be rebranded as Klaven Hotel Myeongdong City Hall, under a new brand licensing agreement with Way Company Pte. Ltd., effective January 1, 2026. The agreement, which involves a nominal licensing fee, is considered an interested person transaction due to the involvement of the company’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ang Kong Meng. The transaction is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financials for the current fiscal year.

More about Datapulse Technology Limited

Datapulse Technology Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the hospitality industry through its subsidiaries. The company focuses on hotel management and brand licensing, with a market presence in South Korea.

Average Trading Volume: 7,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$26.29M

