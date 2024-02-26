Datametrex Dismisses Reverse Stock Split Plans

Datametrex Ai (TSE:DM) has released an update.

Datametrex AI Limited has confirmed it has no intention of implementing a reverse stock split, emphasizing its commitment to growth and shareholder value. The company’s CEO, Charles Park, assured investors that any major corporate decisions would involve shareholder participation and clear communication. Datametrex continues to focus on delivering innovative technology solutions and AI in the healthcare sector.

