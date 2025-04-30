Data#3 Limited Announces Director Departure

Data#3 Limited. ( (AU:DTL) ) has shared an update.

Data#3 Limited has announced that Susan Margaret Forrester has ceased to be a director of the company as of April 30, 2025. This change in the board of directors may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, although no securities or contracts were noted in relation to the departing director.

Data#3 Limited operates in the information technology industry, providing a range of IT solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering technology solutions that drive business outcomes for its clients, positioning itself as a leader in the IT services market.

YTD Price Performance: 17.20%

Average Trading Volume: 426,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.14B

