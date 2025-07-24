DATA Communications Management to Announce Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Data Commun Management ( (TSE:DCM) ) has issued an announcement.

DATA Communications Management Corp. announced it will release its Second Quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025. The company will hold a conference call and webcast on August 7, 2025, where CEO Richard Kellam and CFO James Lorimer will present the results, followed by a live Q&A session. This announcement is part of DCM’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DCM) stock is a Buy with a C$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Data Commun Management stock, see the TSE:DCM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DCM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DCM is a Neutral.

Data Commun Management receives a score of 69, driven by strong financial performance and earnings call optimism. The technical analysis is steady but not particularly bullish, and valuation is fair with moderate income potential. The positive corporate events reinforce the overall outlook but are already considered in other components.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DCM stock, click here.

More about Data Commun Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM) is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider specializing in print and digital solutions aimed at simplifying complex marketing communications and operations workflows. The company serves over 2,500 clients, including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and prominent government agencies, offering services such as customized printing, personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 36,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$90.71M

See more insights into DCM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue