DATA Communications Management Corp. to Release Q3 2025 Results

Data Commun Management ( (TSE:DCM) ) has shared an update.

DATA Communications Management Corp. announced it will release its Third Quarter 2025 financial results on November 11, 2025, with a conference call and webcast scheduled for November 12, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DCM) stock is a Hold with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Data Commun Management stock, see the TSE:DCM Stock Forecast page.

Spark's Take on TSE:DCM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DCM is a Neutral.

Data Commun Management’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with significant leverage and cash flow challenges. While the company shows operational improvements and a strong dividend yield, technical indicators suggest a neutral to bearish trend. The earnings call provided some optimism with strong EBITDA and new business developments, but revenue declines and market uncertainties remain concerns.

Data Commun Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM) is a leading Canadian provider of tech-enabled print and digital solutions designed to simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflows. The company serves over 2,500 clients, including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies, offering services such as customized printing, personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 43,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$73.01M

