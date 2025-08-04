Dasin Retail Trust Faces Breach of Intercreditor Deed Due to Unauthorized Loan Repayment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Dasin Retail Trust ( (SG:CEDU) ) is now available.

Dasin Retail Trust has announced an unauthorized repayment of onshore loans by its subsidiaries in China, which constitutes a breach of the intercreditor deed. The company has been involved in various financial activities, including offshore and onshore syndicated term loan facilities to finance acquisitions of several Metro Malls. This breach could have significant implications for the trust’s financial stability and its ongoing restructuring efforts.

More about Dasin Retail Trust

Average Trading Volume: 566,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$16.09M

