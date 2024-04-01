Dasin Retail Trust Disputes Former Director’s Claim

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager for Dasin Retail Trust, has responded to a demand letter from former director Sun Shu, asserting that the claimed director fees are not due as they were not approved by shareholders. The Trustee-Manager is seeking legal counsel and will update shareholders on any significant developments through SGXNET. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when trading the Trust’s units.

