Dasin Retail Trust Addresses Purported EGM Request

Dasin Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust, has announced an update regarding a requisition for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) by certain stakeholders. The Board has received a request from the requisitionists to publish an announcement on SGXNet concerning a purported EGM held on April 17, 2025. The Board, excluding one member, maintains that the notice and any resolutions from the purported EGM are invalid and void, as advised by their legal counsel. Despite this stance, the Trustee-Manager is sharing the requisitionists’ announcement for transparency.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 62,026

Current Market Cap: S$16.09M

