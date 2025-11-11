Dart Mining NL Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Dart Mining NL ( (AU:DTM) ) is now available.

Dart Mining NL has announced the application for the quotation of new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The announcement involves the issuance of 933 ordinary fully paid securities, which were issued on November 7, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage financial markets for capital growth, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Dart Mining NL

Dart Mining NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and extraction of gold, lithium, and other valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing its mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,885,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.44M

For an in-depth examination of DTM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue