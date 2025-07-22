Dart Mining NL Announces Expiration of Unlisted Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dart Mining NL ( (AU:DTM) ) has provided an announcement.

Dart Mining NL announced the expiration of 800,000 unlisted options as of July 21, 2025, with an exercise price of $0.13. This expiration marks a routine financial event for the company, potentially impacting its financial strategy and stakeholder interests as it continues to focus on its gold exploration projects in Victoria and Queensland.

Dart Mining NL is engaged in the exploration and development of gold projects, focusing on advanced intrusion-related and epithermal gold systems in Queensland, as well as evaluating historic goldfields in Central and Northeast Victoria. The company aims to establish a regional presence in these areas, which are rich in precious, base, and strategic metals.

