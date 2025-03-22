Darco Water’s Malaysian Subsidiary Faces Legal Claim Over Unpaid Invoices

Darco Water Technologies Ltd. ( (SG:BLR) ) has provided an update.

Darco Water Technologies Ltd.’s Malaysian subsidiary, Darco Industrial Water Sdn. Bhd., is facing a legal claim from Flexsa Engineering Sdn. Bhd., a subcontractor, for an outstanding payment of RM2,302,820.00. The claim, filed in the Penang High Court, includes demands for late payment interest and charges, as well as legal costs. The company has responded by filing a Memorandum of Appearance and is conducting internal investigations and seeking legal advice.

More about Darco Water Technologies Ltd.

Darco Water Technologies Ltd. is a company based in Singapore, operating in the water treatment industry. It primarily provides solutions and services related to water and wastewater management, catering to various industrial and municipal clients.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 66,740

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$7.04M

