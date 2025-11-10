Daohe Global Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daohe Global Group Limited ( (HK:0915) ) has shared an update.

Daohe Global Group Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the current composition of its Board of Directors and their roles within the company. The announcement highlights the structure of the Board, including the roles of the Executive Director and Independent Non-executive Directors, as well as the membership of various Board committees. Notably, the Executive Committee is currently inquorate and its functions are being managed by the full Board until reconstitution. This organizational update may impact the company’s governance and operational efficiency until the committee is fully staffed.

YTD Price Performance: -43.14%

Average Trading Volume: 1,373,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$87.56M

