Daohe Global Announces Executive Director’s Departure

Daohe Global Group Limited ( (HK:0915) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Daohe Global Group Limited has announced the immediate vacation of Mr. LONG Liping from his position as an Executive Director due to his absence from board meetings for over six months without special leave. The board has resolved this action in accordance with the company’s Bye-laws, and there are no known disagreements or issues related to this decision that need to be communicated to shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: -43.14%

Average Trading Volume: 1,373,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$87.56M

