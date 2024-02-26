Danavation Technologies Strengthens Market Presence

Danavation Technologies Corp. (TSE:DVN) has released an update.

Danavation Technologies Corp., a Canadian IoT firm, is expanding its market presence through a new partnership with Main Event Entertainment Group in Jamaica and further growing its footprint in California by signing with a True Value retailer and establishing its first partnership under the Do It Best banner. These strategic moves signify Danavation’s commitment to driving innovation in the retail industry by enhancing operational efficiency and customer experiences with its Digital Smart Label™ system.

