Danaher Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Danaher Corporation is a leading global innovator in the life sciences and diagnostics sector, dedicated to enhancing human health through advanced science and technology. The company focuses on improving diagnostic accuracy and reducing the time and cost of developing life-changing therapies.

Danaher Corporation has reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing a solid performance with revenues reaching $6.1 billion, marking a 4.5% increase year-over-year. The company also reported net earnings of $908 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, surpassing expectations due to strong execution and momentum in its bioprocessing business.

Key highlights from the quarter include a non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $1.89 and an operating cash flow of $1.7 billion. The company’s bioprocessing and respiratory segments contributed significantly to the revenue growth, with non-GAAP core revenue increasing by 3.0% year-over-year. Danaher continues to invest in innovation and productivity enhancements to maintain its competitive edge.

Looking ahead, Danaher maintains its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting low-single-digit growth in non-GAAP core revenue. The company remains committed to delivering value to its stakeholders through strategic investments and operational excellence, positioning itself for sustained growth in addressing global healthcare challenges.

