Dana Incorporated Announces New $250 Million Credit Facility

Dana Incorporated ( (DAN) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 31, 2025, Dana Incorporated announced the execution of Amendment No. 7 to its Credit and Guaranty Agreement, introducing a new $250 million term A facility. This facility is set to mature either five business days after the divestiture of Dana’s off-highway business or 364 days post-amendment effectiveness. The facility, secured by first-priority liens on Dana’s assets, requires quarterly amortization payments starting December 31, 2025, and is guaranteed by Dana’s wholly owned domestic subsidiaries.

Spark’s Take on DAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DAN is a Neutral.

Dana Holding’s stock score is mainly impacted by financial performance challenges, including profitability and debt concerns. Despite this, positive technical momentum and strategic corporate actions, like the business sale, provide some support. The valuation remains a significant issue due to the negative P/E ratio.

More about Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated operates in the automotive industry, focusing on providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles. The company specializes in manufacturing and supplying drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for various types of vehicles, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 2,079,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.32B

