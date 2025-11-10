Dalipal Holdings Commissions New Intelligent Production Line

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Dalipal Holdings Limited ( (HK:1921) ).

Dalipal Holdings Limited has commissioned a new ‘Intelligent Production Line for High-End Energy Equipment Piping’ at its production base in Cangzhou, Hebei Province, China. This development is expected to enhance production efficiency, optimize cost structures, improve product quality, and support the company’s project in Saudi Arabia. The move marks a significant step in Dalipal’s efforts towards intelligent manufacturing and capacity upgrading, aiming to deliver higher quality products and create sustainable value for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1921) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.50 price target.

More about Dalipal Holdings Limited

Dalipal Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, specializing in the production of high-end energy equipment piping. The company has a strong focus on serving energy customers, leveraging over twenty-seven years of experience originating from oilfields.

Average Trading Volume: 1,233,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.29B



