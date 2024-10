Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group has announced that FMR LLC has crossed a significant threshold by acquiring 6.53% of its voting rights, down from a previous position of 7.05%. This change in holdings indicates subtle shifts in shareholder composition, which may attract the attention of investors evaluating the company’s market dynamics.

