Dalata Hotel Group Sees Change in Major Shareholding by UBS Group

The latest update is out from Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ).

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has received a notification of major holdings from UBS Group AG, indicating a change in their voting rights and financial instrument holdings. UBS Group AG’s voting rights in Dalata increased to 4.38% as of February 12, 2025, reflecting a shift in the ownership structure, which could influence the company’s strategic decisions and impact stakeholders’ interests.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on hotel management and operations. It offers accommodation and related services, targeting both business and leisure travelers.

YTD Price Performance: 2.60%

Average Trading Volume: 20,985

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £851.5M

