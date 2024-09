Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s leading hotel operator, has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 45,440 of its own shares at a uniform price of €4.15 each on 24 September 2024. The transaction, part of a previously announced Share Buyback Programme, will reduce the number of outstanding shares and total voting rights in the company to 221,513,595.

