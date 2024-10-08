Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC, Ireland’s leading hotel operator, has repurchased 324,513 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from EUR 3.99 to EUR 4.04, as part of its share buyback program initiated earlier in September 2024. The company intends to cancel these shares, which will subsequently reduce the total number of voting rights in the company to 218,445,145. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and deliver shareholder value.

