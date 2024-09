Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. has announced the expiration of 5 million unlisted options, initially priced at $0.25 each, on September 28, 2024. Following this, the company’s capital structure includes a variety of remaining unquoted options and performance rights, with expiry dates ranging from 2025 to 2029.

For further insights into AU:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.