Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation Announces Property Disposition in Nagoya

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Daiwa Securities Living Investment ( (JP:8986) ) has provided an announcement.

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation has announced the disposition of two rental housing properties located in Nagoya, Aichi. The decision to sell these properties, Stagea Kogane and willDo Takabata, was made after evaluating their future profitability and market trends, with the sale price exceeding both book and appraisal values. This move is expected to enhance investor value and align with the company’s asset management objectives.

More about Daiwa Securities Living Investment

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation operates within the real estate industry, focusing on managing and growing assets primarily through rental housing properties. The company aims to ensure steady growth and stable earnings over the medium to long term by strategically managing its real estate portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 4,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen238.8B

For a thorough assessment of 8986 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue