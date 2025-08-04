Daiwa Securities Completes Interim Financial Review with Stable Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daiwa ( (JP:8601) ) has issued an announcement.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. announced the completion of an interim review of its quarterly consolidated financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2025, with no revisions made. The company’s financial performance showed a slight decrease in operating revenue compared to the previous year, but an increase in net operating revenue and ordinary income, indicating a stable financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8601) stock is a Hold with a Yen1050.00 price target.

More about Daiwa

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on securities trading, investment banking, and asset management. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges and is recognized for its comprehensive financial services and market presence in Japan.

YTD Price Performance: 4.62%

Average Trading Volume: 5,303,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1445.3B

