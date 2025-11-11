Daiwa Industries Reports Nine-Month Financial Results with Positive Year-End Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

DAIWA ( (JP:6459) ) has shared an announcement.

Daiwa Industries Ltd. reported a slight decline in its non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 1.1% and operating profit falling by 6.8% compared to the previous year. Despite these declines, the company forecasts a modest growth in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, indicating a positive outlook for the future.

More about DAIWA

Daiwa Industries Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industrial sector. It focuses on manufacturing and distributing industrial products, with a market presence primarily in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 34,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen79.12B

For detailed information about 6459 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue