Daiwa Industries Reports Nine-Month Financial Results with Positive Year-End Outlook

DAIWA ( (JP:6459) ) has shared an announcement.
Daiwa Industries Ltd. reported a slight decline in its non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 1.1% and operating profit falling by 6.8% compared to the previous year. Despite these declines, the company forecasts a modest growth in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, indicating a positive outlook for the future.
More about DAIWA
Daiwa Industries Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industrial sector. It focuses on manufacturing and distributing industrial products, with a market presence primarily in Japan.
Average Trading Volume: 34,901
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen79.12B
