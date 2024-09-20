Daisho Microline Reveals Board and Committee Members

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (HK:0567) has released an update.

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes the executive chairman Mr. Lee Man Kwong, along with a mix of non-executive and independent non-executive directors. The company has also detailed the membership of its three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by members with significant expertise and leadership roles within the board.

For further insights into HK:0567 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.