Daisho Microline Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

An announcement from Daisho Microline Holdings Limited ( (HK:0567) ) is now available.

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting to be held on September 23, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the company’s independent auditor. Additionally, the board will seek approval to allot and issue shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Daisho Microline Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 353,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$146.8M

