Daisho Microline Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Daisho Microline Holdings Limited ( (HK:0567) ) is now available.

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 20, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Daisho Microline Holdings Limited

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the electronics industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in the production and distribution of electronic components.

Average Trading Volume: 459,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$138.7M

Find detailed analytics on 0567 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue