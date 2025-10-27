Daiichi Sankyo’s Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Chinese Breast Cancer Patients

Daiichi Sankyo Company ((DSKYF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Daiichi Sankyo is conducting a multi-center prospective observational study titled ‘A Multi-center Prospective Observational Study to Assess the Effectiveness and Safety of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Chinese Breast Cancer Patients (REFRESH).’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Chinese patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive and HER2-low breast cancer. This research is significant as it seeks to provide real-world data on the treatment’s impact on these specific patient groups.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, administered as an intravenous infusion. It is intended to treat patients with advanced stages of HER2-positive and HER2-low breast cancer, offering a potential new option for those who have undergone previous treatments.

Study Design: The study is observational and follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It involves two cohorts: patients with HER2-positive breast cancer and those with HER2-low breast cancer, both of whom have received prior treatments. The primary purpose is to collect real-world clinical and patient-reported outcomes.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 8, 2024, with the latest update submitted on September 19, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s ongoing status and the timeliness of the data being collected.

Market Implications: This study update could positively impact Daiichi Sankyo’s stock performance by showcasing the potential of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in a new patient demographic. As the pharmaceutical industry increasingly focuses on personalized medicine, successful outcomes could enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue