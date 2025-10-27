Daiichi Sankyo’s Promising Lung Cancer Study: A Potential Game Changer?

Daiichi Sankyo Company ((DSKYF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The study titled ‘KEYMAKER-U01 Substudy 01I’ is a Phase 2, randomized, umbrella study focused on evaluating investigational agents in participants with previously treated Stage IV squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The main objectives are to assess the cancer response to these investigational treatments compared to chemotherapy and to evaluate their safety and tolerability. This study is significant as it explores alternative treatments for metastatic squamous NSCLC, which often becomes resistant to standard therapies.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) including Raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXD) and Infinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXD) in high and low doses. These ADCs aim to target and destroy cancer cells by attaching to specific proteins on these cells. The study also includes Docetaxel as an active comparator.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with single masking for the outcomes assessor. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the efficacy and safety of the ADCs compared to standard chemotherapy.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 13, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 2, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could significantly impact Daiichi Sankyo’s stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if the investigational agents show promising results. Success in this study could position Daiichi Sankyo and its collaborator, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, as leaders in the NSCLC treatment market, potentially affecting competitors focused on similar therapies.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

