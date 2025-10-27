Daiichi Sankyo’s NSCLC Study: Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Daiichi Sankyo Company ((DSKYF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled KEYMAKER-U01 Substudy 01G is a Phase 2 investigation focusing on advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining pembrolizumab with or without chemotherapy and additional investigational agents, such as HER3-DXd, in treatment-naïve patients with Stage IV NSCLC. This research is significant as it explores potential enhancements to existing treatment protocols for a prevalent form of lung cancer.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the effectiveness of pembrolizumab, an immunotherapy drug, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with chemotherapy or HER3-DXd, an antibody-drug conjugate. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes for patients with advanced NSCLC.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with single masking for outcomes assessors. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the new combinations’ safety and efficacy across multiple sites.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 11, 2024, with the latest update submitted on September 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ongoing data collection, which is vital for timely results and potential treatment advancements.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could significantly impact Daiichi Sankyo’s stock performance and investor sentiment, given the potential for new, effective cancer treatments. As the study is in collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, any positive outcomes could enhance both companies’ positions in the competitive oncology market, influencing industry dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

