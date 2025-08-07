Daiichi Kigenso Reports Significant Foreign Exchange Losses in Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co.,Ltd ( (JP:4082) ) just unveiled an update.

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a foreign exchange loss of 722 million yen for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Despite these losses, the company mitigated some risks through derivative transactions and forward exchange contracts, resulting in effective foreign exchange losses of 449 million yen. The company has not revised its financial forecast due to potential future fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.

More about Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co.,Ltd

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of specialty chemicals. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its involvement in foreign markets, including operations in Vietnam.

Average Trading Volume: 34,785

Current Market Cap: Yen16.69B

