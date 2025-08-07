Daiichi Kigenso Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits Amidst Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co.,Ltd ( (JP:4082) ) has issued an update.

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co., Ltd reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a decrease in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of slight growth in net sales but significant declines in operating and ordinary profits, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

More about Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co.,Ltd

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co., Ltd is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the chemical industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of chemical products, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining its market position through financial performance and shareholder returns.

Average Trading Volume: 34,785

Current Market Cap: Yen16.69B

