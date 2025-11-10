Daicel Corporation Announces Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Daicel ( (JP:4202) ).

Daicel Corporation announced its plan to acquire up to 2.9 million shares of its own stock through the ToSTNeT-3 trading system, with the purchase price set at ¥1,262 per share. This strategic move, approved by the Board of Directors, is part of a larger plan to repurchase up to 11 million shares, representing 4.14% of outstanding shares, with a total acquisition budget of ¥15 billion, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Daicel

Daicel Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of materials such as cellulose acetate and other chemical products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approaches in chemical manufacturing.

YTD Price Performance: -7.01%

Average Trading Volume: 658,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen332.8B

