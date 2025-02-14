Dada Nexus Appoints Advisors for Special Committee Review

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An announcement from Dada Nexus ( (DADA) ) is now available.

On February 14, 2025, Dada Nexus Limited announced the appointment of Kroll, LLC as its financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel for the independent special committee of its board, which is reviewing a previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal. The board cautioned shareholders that no final decisions have been made regarding the proposal, and there is no assurance of a definitive offer or agreement.

More about Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited is China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform, operating the JD NOW platform, one of the country’s largest local on-demand retail platforms, and the Dada NOW delivery platform. These interconnected platforms offer on-demand services across various industries, enhancing order volume and delivery efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: 39.10%

Average Trading Volume: 1,870,044

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $488.5M

