Dada Nexus Appoints Advisors for Special Committee Review

An announcement from Dada Nexus ( (DADA) ) is now available.
On February 14, 2025, Dada Nexus Limited announced the appointment of Kroll, LLC as its financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel for the independent special committee of its board, which is reviewing a previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal. The board cautioned shareholders that no final decisions have been made regarding the proposal, and there is no assurance of a definitive offer or agreement.
More about Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited is China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform, operating the JD NOW platform, one of the country’s largest local on-demand retail platforms, and the Dada NOW delivery platform. These interconnected platforms offer on-demand services across various industries, enhancing order volume and delivery efficiency.
YTD Price Performance: 39.10%
Average Trading Volume: 1,870,044
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: $488.5M
