Dada Nexus (DADA) has released an update.

Dada Nexus Limited, a leading Chinese on-demand retail and delivery platform, has announced a shuffle in its top management. Kevin Qing Guo is appointed as the new chairman of the board, while Bing Fu steps down as Interim President for personal reasons. These changes come as the company evaluates its leadership to align with long-term development goals.

For further insights into DADA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.