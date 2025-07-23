DaChan Food (Asia) Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Dachan Food (Asia) Limited ( (HK:3999) ).

DaChan Food (Asia) Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 7, 2025, to review and potentially approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will determine the publication of these results, which could impact the company’s operations and provide insights into its financial health and market positioning.

More about Dachan Food (Asia) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 47,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$650.4M

