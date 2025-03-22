D P Wires Limited Concludes EGM with Comprehensive Voting Process

The latest announcement is out from DP Wires Ltd. ( (IN:DPWIRES) ).

D P Wires Limited, a company involved in the manufacturing sector, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 20, 2025, to discuss and vote on key resolutions. The meeting included both remote e-voting and physical ballot voting processes to ensure comprehensive participation from shareholders. The scrutinizer’s report was submitted to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Bombay Stock Exchange, detailing the voting results in compliance with SEBI regulations. This meeting and the subsequent report submission underscore the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder engagement.

