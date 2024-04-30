CZR Resources Nears Lucrative Iron Ore Deal

CZR Resources Ltd (AU:CZR) has released an update.

CZR Resources Ltd is set to sell its 85% stake in the Robe Mesa Iron Ore Project for $102 million, representing a substantial premium over its recent share price. The deal, which has been overwhelmingly approved by shareholders, is awaiting final approvals with expectations to conclude by the end of May. Meanwhile, the company maintains a robust exploration portfolio, including gold and vanadium projects in Western Australia.

