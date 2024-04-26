Cyprium Metals Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited announces its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 28th May 2024 at Subiaco, WA, Australia, where the adoption of the annual financial reports and the appointment of directors will be key agendas. Shareholders as of 26th May 2024 are eligible to vote on resolutions including the directorial elections of J Matthew Fifield, Ross Bhappu, and Scott Perry, and the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2023.

For further insights into AU:CYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.